



New Delhi: Union Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Wednesday met a delegation of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.





Discussions were centred around strengthening cooperation in the education sector with a focus on democratising innovation, driving entrepreneurship and creating opportunities for the youth.





"Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today met a delegation of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, led by Ms Amanda Kwek, First Secretary, Singapore High Commission," Ministry of Education said in a statement.





"They discussed strengthening cooperation in the education sector with a focus on democratising innovation, driving entrepreneurship and creating opportunities for the youth," the statement added.





Pradhan said India and Singapore are natural allies with strong relations in education and skill development sectors.





"During the meeting, Shri Pradhan said that India and Singapore are natural allies with strong relations in education and skill development sectors," the ministry was further quoted as saying in the statement.





He added that India looks forward to enhancing cooperation with the participation of academia and the industry.







