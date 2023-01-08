



Indore: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi on Sunday, ahead of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention.





Minister Jaishankar and Suriname President discussed ways to enhance the ties in the domains of economy, culture, and capacity building.





"A pleasure to call on President @CSantokhi of Suriname in Indore today. His presence at the 17th PBD Convention underlines the close bonds between our countries. Discussed enhancing our relationship in the economic, culture, capacity building and people to people domains," Jaishankar tweeted.





Suriname President is in India to attend the PBD convention as the Special Guest of Honour.





President Santokhi, who arrived in India late Saturday evening, is the third Person of Indian Origin (PIO) to assume the Presidency of Suriname. Yesterday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra welcomed Suriname President to the city of Indore.





The city of Indore is decked up to hold the Indian government's flagship event that aims to enhance engagement with overseas Indians.





The three-day convention is being organized in partnership with the Madhya Pradesh Government in Indore. The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal". Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries have registered for the PBD Convention.





On Sunday, the inauguration of the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was held in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.





On Monday, the PBD Convention will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will feature addresses by the Chief Guest, Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and Chandrikapersad Santokhi.





A Commemorative Postal Stamp 'Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen' will be also released to underline the importance of safe, legal, orderly and skilled migration.





The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the first-ever digital PBD Exhibition on the theme "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle" to highlight the contribution of our diaspora freedom fighters in India's Independence.





Later on Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu will confer Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2023 and preside over the Valedictory Session.







