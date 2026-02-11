



Russia has unveiled an upgraded version of its Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter, just as India intensifies its search for advanced aircraft to bolster its air power. Russia is most likely to pitch once again the highly upgraded high-tech version of Su-57 with full ToT to India as IAF seeks stealth fighters.





State-owned ROSTEC announced that the latest Su-57 jets delivered to the Russian military boast enhanced onboard systems and a revamped weapons suite, markedly broadening the aircraft's operational versatility.





A Su-57 pilot, quoted by ROSTEC's press service, highlighted the handover to crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces. He noted that the jets meet the Defence Ministry's targets for supplying cutting-edge equipment. These aircraft have already demonstrated their prowess in the ongoing special military operation.





The pilot emphasised that the new configuration expands the mission profile for the Su-57. Advanced upgrades to the armament system enable deployment of novel weapon types. This evolution underscores the jet's adaptability in diverse combat scenarios.





The Sukhoi Su-57 stands as a multi-role fifth-generation fighter, engineered to strike air, ground, and maritime targets. It excels in round-the-clock operations, even amid foul weather or intense electronic warfare. Its stealth features and supermanoeuvrability set it apart in modern air combat.





Vadim Badekha, CEO of United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) under ROSTEC, affirmed the platform's supremacy in its class. He stressed that development persists unabated, with ongoing enhancements to weapons and avionics. Badekha praised its efficiency, manoeuvrability, and combat prowess for tackling pressing strategic challenges.





This rollout coincides with Russia's aggressive push to partner with India on the Su-57. Moscow has pledged full technology transfer and local production rights should New Delhi select the jet for its fleet. Russian officials deem India's stipulations entirely feasible.





At the Dubai Air Show, Russia extended one of its most comprehensive tech offers to India. Badekha indicated that all Indian reservations about the Su-57 have been favourably addressed. Demands from New Delhi align seamlessly with Russian capabilities.





A high-ranking ROSOBORONEXPORT official outlined the proposal: initial deliveries of Russia-built Su-57s, transitioning to phased manufacturing in India. The package encompasses tech transfer, licensed production of munitions, and mastery of next-generation technologies. These include engines, optics, AESA radars, AI integration, low-observable signatures, and state-of-the-art weaponry.





Russia expresses willingness to tailor a twin-seat Su-57 variant for India. Emphasis falls on indigenous production of key components to mitigate sanction-related vulnerabilities. This approach aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat drive in defence.





The overture arrives at a pivotal moment for the Indian Air Force (IAF). Under Roadmap 2047, the IAF requires 35 to 40 new fighters annually for the next two decades to arrest squadron depletion. Indigenous efforts like the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) proceed apace, yet foreign acquisitions remain essential to fill interim voids.





Persistent threats from China and Pakistan amplify the urgency. The IAF's sanctioned strength hovers around 30 squadrons against an authorised 42. Delays in projects such as the TEJAS MK-2 and foreign deals like Rafale exacerbate the shortfall.





Defence ties are poised to headline the forthcoming Modi-Putin summit. Agenda items may encompass Su-57 collaboration, S-400 advancements, S-500 explorations, ramped-up Su-30MKI and T-90 co-production, and BrahMos extensions. Such pacts could accelerate India's modernisation.





India's evaluation of the Su-57 draws from prior FGFA collaboration, abandoned in 2018 over tech and cost concerns. Recent upgrades—second-stage engines, refined stealth, and AI enhancements—may revive interest. Full ToT could enable HAL or private firms like TATA to assemble jets locally.





Challenges persist, including the Su-57's unproven stealth in peer conflicts and engine reliability queries. Geopolitical shifts, like CAATSA waiver pursuits and US-India defence deepening via GE F414 engines, complicate choices. Yet Russia's reliability as a supplier, spanning MiG-29s to S-400s, holds appeal.





For India, the Su-57 promises network-centric warfare integration, hypersonic munitions compatibility, and drone swarming. A two-seater could suit trainer roles or export markets. Local production would foster jobs, supply chain resilience, and export potential under Make in India.





As the IAF weighs options—Su-57, F-35 overtures, or Eurofighter—the Su-57's cost-effectiveness and ToT shine. Russia's overture positions it as a bridge to AMCA operationalisation around 2035, ensuring fifth-generation parity amid rising Indo-Pacific tensions.





