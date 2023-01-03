



Vienna: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a meeting with Foreign Ministers Alexander Schallenberg of Austria, Jan Lipavsky of the Czech Republic, and Rastislav Kacer of the Slovak Republic on Monday afternoon in the Slavkov format and said that it was very useful.





The Slavkov format, also known as "Slavkov Trilateral" is a loose cooperation between the Central European countries Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Austria. The regular exchange takes place at all political levels.





Focused on regional cooperation, it is also referred to as the Austerlitz format, based on the place where it was set up in 2015.





The ministers of the three countries conversed about the relations between India and the European Union, Indo-Pacific as well as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine due to Russian aggression.





Jaishankar took to social media and said that he was glad to meet his counterpart from the Czech Republic on the sidelines of the Slavkov meeting today afternoon.





The two sides discussed further intensification of bilateral partnership and expansion of multilateral cooperation.





Furthermore, Jaishankar also held a meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Monday morning which he termed as "productive".





EAM Jaishankar embarked on a two-nation visit to Cyprus and Austria on December 29. His ongoing visit to Austria will conclude on January 3.





In the joint press briefing with Schallenberg, Jaishankar further said India considers Austria a "serious and consequential partner" when it comes to bilateral cooperation.





"We view Austria as a serious and consequential partner when it comes to bilateral cooperation. You have experiences and capabilities that are relevant to India's modernisation and progress. These are guided by government policies but ultimately implemented through business transactions," Jaishankar said.





"Our commitment today is to take both aspects forward in tandem and I look forward to concrete initiatives in that regard," the EAM added.





On the agreements between India and Austria, Jaishankar said, "We have concluded a number of agreements. I think a particularly noteworthy one is the initializing of the Comprehensive Migration & Mobility Partnership Agreement because it will enable demands for skills and talents to be synchronized with their availability."







