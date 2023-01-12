



Canberra: BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in the Mill park area of Melbourne was allegedly vandalised by anti-India elements with anti-India slogans written on the walls of the temple, located in the suburb of Mill Park, The Australia Today reported.





Patel, an onlooker who does not want to reveal his first name told The Australia Today, shared how he witnessed the vandalised walls of the temple when he visited the site on Thursday.





"When I reached the temple today morning all walls were coloured with graffiti of Khalistani hatred towards Hindus." The Australia Today quoted Patel as saying.





He added, "I am angry, scared and dismayed by the blatant display of religious hatred towards the peaceful Hindu community by Khalistan supporters."





Issuing a statement to The Australia Today, BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir stated that they are "deeply saddened and shocked by these acts of vandalism and hate." It said that they have remained committed to "peaceful coexistence and dialogue to all faiths." BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir further said that they have informed the authorities regarding the incident, as per The Australia Today report.





Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a video message has extended "warmest wishes" to Pramukh Swami Maharaj ji and the BAPS organisation upon his 100th birth anniversary. The video message of the Albanese has been shared by Australia's High Commissioner to India, Barry O'Farrell.





"Your Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj on behalf of all Australians, I send my warmest wishes to you and BAPS organisation upon the 100th anniversary of the birth of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj," said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.





He further added, "I pay tribute to his legacy, his message of serving those...something we can all strive for and as he said, in the joy of others, lies our earn. This legacy lives on here in Australia."





Anthony Albanese said that Australia is proud of the BAPS community which has built temples across the nation in the "richest Australian society." He further said, "I look forward to the completion of the large new BAPS temple in Sydney."





Furthermore, he said that India and Australia share a bond of friendship and called the Australian Indian community an "important contributor" to the ties between the two nations.





While sharing the video, Barry O'Farrell in a tweet wrote, "His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj ji's legacy of service has touched the lives of millions & lives on in. It was my honour to convey a message from my Prime Minister @AlboMP to mark @BAPS' centennial celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj's birth. PM's Video message (1/2)."





Barry O'Farrell further stated, "I was also fortunate to tour the Pramukh Swami Nagar - what an #IncredibleIndia experience."







