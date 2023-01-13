



Military training of the first batch of 'Agniveers' has started in Punjab Regimental Centre (PRC) in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, a senior officer of the regiment said on Tuesday. Terming it a new chapter in the history of the Indian Army as well as the centre, the Commandant of PRC Brigadier Sanjay Kendpal while talking to media persons here, said the PRC was fully prepared for providing military training to the first batch of 217 'Agniveers' with upgraded infrastructure, incorporating state of the art technology simulators, infrastructure faculty development programme.





The PRC, one of the oldest regiments of Indian Army, prepared a scientifically driven approach to inculcate gradual yet rigorous military training to young 'Agniveers'.





The training programme at PRC which began on January 2, has been enmeshed with activities to improve the physical and mental endurance of the trainees, the PRC said in a statement.





The statement said PRC is fully geared up and aware of the onerous responsibility bestowed on it to organize and amalgamate the young 'Agniveers' into a well trained, motivated and disciplined lot of 'Soldiers citizen', who will also form an important ingredient of "Nation Building Process".





The regimental and the Indian Army ethos and traditions imbibed by a soldier are the driving force behind selfless service to the nation. Keeping this in mind, the training curriculum aims to infuse 'Agniveers' with these values during their journey as they mature into young soldiers, the PRC statement added.





The Ministry of Defence had, in June 2022, unveiled the 'Agnipath' scheme, which is a pan-India merit-based recruitment programme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors.





Under the scheme, 'Agniveers' will be recruited between the ages of 17.5 and 21 years.





They will be provided with an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as 'Agniveer' for a period of four years, including a training period.







