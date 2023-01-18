



New Delhi: Union Minister of State (MoS) Muraleedharan is set to embark on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 19-21.





The MoS will meet UAE ministers and a broad cross-section of the Indian community in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and other Emirates of the UAE, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.





The minister will also engage with Indian businesspersons, professionals, teachers and students. MOS will also interact with Indian blue-collar workers and social leaders in the UAE.





India and UAE have continued to maintain close coordination in the spirit of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





This year will be special for both India and UAE as they have taken over their respective presidencies of G20 and COP28, the official release said.





Earlier, in December 2022, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid a visit to UAE while UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited India in November 2022.





UAE Foreign Minister also participated in a G20 related session of the Voice of Global South Summit hosted by India on January 13.







