



Authorities said that 236 passengers and six crew members have been evacuated and security officials were scanning the aircraft.





A chartered flight from Moscow to Goa was on Monday diverted to Gujarat’s Jamnagar city after a bomb threat, The Indian Express reported.





The flight, which belonged to Russian charter airline Azur Air, had 244 persons on board, including 236 passengers. Jamnagar District Collector Sourabh Pardhi said that the passengers were tourists.





“The plane landed safely… 236 passengers and six crew members have been evacuated safely,” the collector said. “Police, Indian Air Force and airport officers are scanning the aircraft.”





The passengers have been taken to a lounge in the airport’s passenger building for now, Pardhi said. “But if it takes longer to give all-clear to the plane, immigration officers will allow shifting passengers to hotels after due process,” he said.





An unidentified official from the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad told The Indian Express that the authority got inputs from central agencies that Azur Air had received an email claiming there was a bomb on board the flight.





Inspector general of Police (Rajkot and Jamnagar Range), Ashok Kumar Yadav said that the aircraft was being checked by local authorities, along with the police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.





Security has also been stepped up at Goa’s Dabolim airport, where the flight was scheduled to land, as a precautionary measure, he added.





The Russian embassy said that it was alerted about the incident by Indian authorities.





“The aircraft has made an emergency landing at Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base,” it said. “Everyone on board is safe. The authorities are conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft.”







