



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation today with King Charles III– their first since he assumed the Office of the Sovereign of the UK. PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to the King for a very successful reign. In a statement to the media, the government said the two discussed a number of subjects of mutual interest -- including climate action, conservation of biodiversity and innovative solutions for financing energy-transition.





PM Modi expressed his appreciation for "His Majesty's abiding interest and advocacy on these issues," the statement read.





The Prime Minister, the government said, also briefed the King on India's priorities for its G-20 Presidency, including propagation of digital public goods.





India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1. The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government will be held on September 9 and 10.





During the conversation, PM Modi also explained the relevance of Mission LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment, through which India seeks to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles. The five-year programme -- envisioned as an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment -- was introduced by the Prime Minister at COP26 at Glasgow in November 2021.





The two leaders also exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and how to further strengthen its functioning. They also expressed appreciation for the role of the Indian community in the UK in acting as a "living bridge" between the two nations and enriching bilateral relations.





Charles III was formally proclaimed Britain's new king in September following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.





In his first New Year Honours list released in London, the King has knighted Alok Sharma, an Indian-origin former UK minister, for his contribution to combating climate change at the COP26 summit.







