



ARMY Chief Manoj Pandey said on Thursday that there has been an increase in the number of Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





"There is a slight increase in the number of troops [by China] opposite our Eastern command. We are keeping a close watch on the movements," General Manoj Pande as quoted by news agency ANI. He was speaking during a press conference on the sidelines of an event to mark the annual Army Day in the national capital on Thursday.





However, the situation along the northern border with China is under control, but "unpredictable," he added. According to him, five of the seven issues between the two armed forces have been presented on the table.





"Though unpredictable, the situation at the northern borders is stable and under control. We have been able to resolve five of the seven issues on the table in the talk as our preparedness is of very high level and we have enough reserves to deal with any contingency," Army Chief had said.





He has also stressed the need to "remain alert," saying that the ceasefire has held well on the Pakistan border. However, its support to terror infrastructure was still persistent.





Speaking about the projects of the Army in the past five years, he said, "The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has built roads spanning 2,100 km along our northern borders and 7,450-metre bridges in the last five years."





"Habitats for the deployment 500 tanks and 400 guns have been created in the Eastern Ladakh sector by the Army. Habitats for 55,000 troops have also been created," he added.





He also said that there is peace in most of the states in the northeastern regions of India.





Speaking about Army Day, he said that they are aligned to future national vision and have "decided undertake transformations".





"This Army Day is special as it is also the 75th year of India's Independence. We are also fully aligned with the future national vision. We have decided to undertake a transformation."





On women officers, he said that they might be commissioned soon in the Army's Corps of Artillery.





"We also have the Army Martial Arts Routine which will help in dealing with combat situations. It is an amalgamation of different martial arts in the country," he added.





All attempts to change the status quo at LAC have been prevented, according to the Army chief, who did not name China.





"In a firm and resolute manner with our soldiers deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), we have been able to prevent any attempts by (the) adversary to unilaterally change the status quo in a robust manner," General Pande said as quoted by news agency ANI.







