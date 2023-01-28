



The Indian Army’s Eastern Command, which is responsible for maintaining the territorial integrity of the nation’s eastern border is well-experienced in countering Chinese incursions into Indian territory





General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Eastern Command, Lt General RP Kalita told reporters during a media briefing that the task of securing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the Indo-China border has been “executed by our units and formations with utmost professionalism and dedication.”





He further said that Indian forces deployed in the region are continuously evolving to counter any situation and are "aware of oncoming operational challenges.” India and China have a long history of engaging in small skirmishes along the LAC in the Ladakh, Uttarakhand and Arunachal regions.





The most recent skirmish occurred in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang area on December 9, 2022. The incident took place at Tawang’s Yangtse where troops from the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) leading to melee engagement between the two sides.





Different Perceptions About The LAC Cause Friction



Addressing the reporters, Lt General Kalita iterated that the different perception regarding the extent of the Line of Actual Control between the two nations is the cause of contention. He also described the current situation at the LAC as stable but unpredictable. “There are different perceptions about LAC which leads to friction. However, the situation in both Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh is stable now but unpredictable because of the absence of delineation of borders,” Lt Gen RP Kalita told reporters.





Lt General Kalita also highlighted the geo-strategic importance of the Siliguri Corridor, also known as the Chicken’s neck corridor. “All our mechanisms are in place to ensure there are no disruptions in connectivity in the northeast,” he said regarding the measures being undertaken to ensure the security of the corridor.





Meanwhile, the officer further assured that the situation along the LAC was being monitored by the Indian Army stringently. He said, “India is continuously monitoring the activities that take place across the border and we are prepared to beat any kind of emerging challenges.”





China’s nefarious intentions of increasing the strength of the troops deployed along the LAC and the subsequent construction activities being carried out by the PLA were also highlighted by the Indian commander. “It's difficult to quantify the number of (Chinese) troops deployed in these areas. But we are continuously & closely monitoring the developments in these areas,” Lt Gen Kalita said regarding the matter.





He stated that the infrastructure construction activity along the Indo-China border was initiated by the PLA following the 2017 Doklam issue. “On our side, to mirror those activities, infrastructure development has been carried out to ensure a better response from us in case we're required to do it,” the officer assured.







