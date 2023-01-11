



Islamabad: Terrorists carried out a gun and 'missile' attack on a police station in Dera Ismail Khan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawn reported, adding that no casualty has been reported in the attack that took place on Sunday.





Speaking to Dawn, Syed Yaqoob Shah said the terrorists surrounded the Yarik police station at around 1 am and fired missiles at the building. He said the police responded to the attack and an exchange of fire took place between the police force and the attackers.





According to a spokesperson, the police station was partially damaged. He further claimed that it was the first gun-and-missile attack on a police station in Dera Ismail Khan.





The attack comes at a time when Pakistan has been seeing a rise in terrorist attacks across the country.





The attacks were reported after Pakistan ended its months-long ceasefire with the Pakistan government on November 28. Recent months have seen a resurgence of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with an increase in attacks on law enforcement personnel, as per the Dawn report.





Earlier on December 29, three Pakistani army officers were killed in the Arawali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district during a gunfight with terrorists, Dawn reported, citing Pakistan's military media wing.





The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in the statement identified the army officers who lost their lives as Subedar Shuja Muhammad, Naik Muhammad Ramzan and Sepoy Abdul Rehman, according to Dawn.





"On 29 December 22, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in the general area of Arawali, Kurram District. Own troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists' location," Dawn quoted ISPR saying in a statement.





It further said the two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire. According to ISPR, weapons and ammunition have been recovered from the killed terrorists. The ISPR said the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces.





The police personnel carried out the sanitisation of the area to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. According to the statement, the Pakistan army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.







