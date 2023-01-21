



Islamabad: Two police personnel and a cook were killed in a terrorist attack on a police check-post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, The News International reported.





The police station caught fire after terrorists opened fire on the check-post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tekhta Beg and used explosive material for the attack, the report said citing local police.





Speaking to journalists, Jamrud SHO Shah Khalid called the attack on the police check-post a suicide attack, The News International reported.





He said the suicide bomber entered the checkpost and blew himself up. Khalid said that police opened fire on the target after seeing the suicide bomber.





"The suicide bomber entered the check-post and blew himself up," The News International quoted Shah Khalid as saying.





Two police personnel named Manzoor Shah and Younis Khan were killed in the attack and a cook in the check-post, identified as Rafiq, was taken to the Peshawar hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan took note of the attack on the police checkpost in Tekhta Beg. He described the incident as 'very sad' and asked the inspector general of police for a report on the incident.





The attack comes at a time Pakistan is witnessing a rise in terrorist attacks, especially by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and from across the Afghan border.





Last week, three police personnel, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), were killed during an exchange of gunfire with terrorists who had launched an attack at a police station in Peshawar. The terrorists had attacked the Sarband police station in Peshawar.





The terror attacks and activities have been mostly concentrated in Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. Citing Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the report said 30 per cent of the attacks were reported in Baluchistan last year while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 67 per cent of the attacks.







