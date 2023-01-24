



INS Vagir (S25) is the fifth submarine of the first batch of six Kalvari-class submarines for the Indian Navy





INS Vagir (S25) Commission: The Indian Navy commissioned the fifth Kalvari class submarine INS Vagir (S25) (S25) in Mumbai on Monday. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, who was the chief guest for the ceremony, stated Vagir as a lethal platform with a formidable weapon package. Also, it is the third submarine inducted into the Navy in the last 24 months.





What Is The Meaning of Vagir?





On November 1, 1973, the former Vagir was put into service and carried out a variety of operational tasks, including patrols for deterrence. The submarine served the country for about three decades before it was decommissioned on January 7, 2001. The submarine, now known as "Vagir," was launched on November 12, 2020, and has the quickest build time of any locally produced submarine to date.





According to the Navy, "Vagir" means "sand shark," which stands for stealth and fearlessness, two characteristics that are integral to the mindset of a submariner. The submarine will improve the Indian Navy's ability to protect India's maritime interests by deterring the enemy and carrying out intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) to deliver a decisive blow in emergency situations, the statement continued.





What Are The Key Features of INS-Vagir?





The sea trial got underway in February 2022 when INS Vagir (S25) made her first sea sortie. Before being commissioned, she underwent a number of thorough acceptance inspections and rigorous and demanding sea trials. The Lethal platform's salient characteristics also include:

INS Vagir (S25) can be sent out both near the coast and in the middle of the ocean. It will be prepared to meet all of the Navy's and the nation's needs. To become Atmanirbhar Bharat, it is a significant step, according to a Navy official.

It was constructed as part of Project-75, which also saw the homegrown construction of six Scorpene-designed submarines. The Indian Navy has already commissioned four submarines from the Kalvari class.

The submarine in its new form holds the distinction of taking the least time to build out of all submarines created domestically to date.

The submarine is equipped to carry out a variety of tasks, including mine laying, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, and surveillance missions.

The submarine's strong diesel engines can quickly charge batteries for a stealth mission, and it can launch marine commandos for special operations.

It has a cutting-edge torpedo decoy system for self-defense.

Its weapons package includes enough wire-guided torpedoes and sub-surface to surface missiles to destroy a sizable enemy fleet, according to the Navy, and it is outfitted with some of the best sensors in the world.







