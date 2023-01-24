



This development comes after POJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary proposed the setting up of Kashmir Committee to the Turkish parliamentarians





In a hostile diplomatic move against India, Turkey has decided to follow in the footsteps of Pakistan on Kashmir.





The Turkish parliamentarians of the ruling party have decided to form a Kashmir Committee and present a resolution on Kashmir on the same lines as Pakistan in the Turkish parliament. This development comes after Pakistan Occupied Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary proposed the setting up of Kashmir Committee to the Turkish parliamentarians.





Apart from perpetrating cross-border jihadist terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir for the last four decades, Pakistan has been diplomatically campaigning in Muslim countries around the world, to back its claim on the Indian state which it has tried to invade four times since its inception.





The announcement by Turkey on Kashmir was made on Friday during a special meeting between Ali Shahin, a member of Turkey’s ruling party, and Barrister Sultan. The Turkish MP also hosted a dinner at the Parliament House in honor of Barrister Sultan. Later on the POJK president held a detailed meeting with the Turkish MPs at the parliament.





The meeting was attended by Turkish Member of Parliament and Deputy Chairperson AK Party and Chairperson Foreign Affairs Committee Efkan ALA, Ahmet Yildiz, Ephif Demir Kiran, FeveziSanverdi, Memet Aslan and Ibrahim Anoor and others.





Speaking at the meeting, Barrister Chaudhry said, “We are very grateful to the ruling party of Turkey, especially Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for openly supporting the Kashmir cause.” He expressed hope that the Turkish government would further intensify its efforts to raise the voice in favour of the line Pakistan has taken on Kashmir at every important forum.





Pakistan has been falsely claiming that the political and human rights situation in Indian Kashmir is worsening. Chaudhry repeated the same allegations against India and said that there was an urgent need to galvanize international support for the Kashmir cause.





It is pertinent to mention that Turkey and Indian relations have been on a steep decline for past three years as Turkey has been raising the Kashmir issue consistently in the UN. Turkey also has emerged as a strong hub for anti-India activities.





Turkey’s policy to provide safe havens to Kashmiri Islamist extremists having links with terrorist organizations, employment to anti-India Kashmiri journalists, providing scholarships and funding NGOs in India to influence Indian Kashmiris and Muslims to carry out anti-India activities has been central to its foreign policy on India. The recently banned Islamic organization Popular Front of India (PFI) maintained very close ties with a Turkish NGO, Insane Hak ve Hurriyetleri ve Insani Yadim Vakfi also known globally as Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief or IHH. IHH is believed to have deep ties with the global terrorist organization Al-Qaeda.





Despite the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan on the sidelines of the SCO summit last year in September, the stalemate in the relations between the two countries continues. Turkey’s consistent support to Pakistan, especially on the Kashmir issue has been a major impediment in India-Turkey relations. This latest development is set to further deteriorate the relations between the two countries.







