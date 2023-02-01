



New Delhi: Around 500 micro, small and medium enterprises, 12,000 employees from ancillary industries and 2,000 shipyard employees helped build the recently commissioned INS Vikrant -- India's flagship aircraft carrier, said the Economic Survey unveiled on Tuesday.





The indigenisation initiatives implemented by the Indian Navy have resulted in a significant infusion of economic activity by creating employment opportunities for MSMEs and other industries, said the Survey tabled in Parliament.





INS Vikrant is the largest ship ever built in maritime history of India and houses state-of-the-art automation features.







