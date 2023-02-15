



New Delhi: Western leaders- US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday hailed Air India deals with Airbus and Boeing to buy passenger aircraft worth multi-billion dollars.





Air India, which will buy 250 aircraft from Airbus, has also selected Boeing for purchase of up to 290 planes as part of its growth strategy.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi "had a warm and productive" phone call with US President Joe Biden in which the two leaders welcomed the landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a "shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation".





The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which has resulted in robust growth in all domains.





"They welcomed the announcement of a landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries," a PMO release said.





Boeing said, in a statement, that Air India has selected up to 290 of its jets to serve its strategy for sustainable growth. It said Air India has selected 190 737 MAX, 20 787 Dreamliner and 10 777X airplanes. The agreement between Boeing and Air India includes options for 50 additional 737 MAXs and 20 787-9s aircraft.





PM Modi invited Boeing and other US companies to make use of the opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India.





"The United States can and will lead the world in manufacturing. I am proud to announce today the purchase of over 200 American-made aircraft through a historic agreement between Air India and Boeing," said Biden.





"This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree. This announcement also reflects the strength of the US-India economic partnership. Together with Prime Minister Modi, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further as we continue to confront shared global challenges--creating a more secure and prosperous future for all of our citizens," he added.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday virtually attended the launch of the new Air India-Airbus partnership. The Tata group will buy 250 aircraft from Airbus, in what is the world's largest aviation deal in history.





PM Modi expressed gratitude to the French President for participating in the launch of the Air India-Airbus partnership.





He said that the deal shows the "deepening ties" between India and France and reflection of India's successes and expectations in the civil aviation sector.





"The contract that Airbus and Tata Sons signed this morning marks a new stage in India and France's strategic partnership. Thank you@NarendraModi, for your confidence in France and our industry," tweeted Macron.





In his remarks, PM Modi said, "I would like to express my heartiest congratulations and best wishes on this landmark agreement between Air India and Airbus. My special thanks to my friend President Macron for joining us in this event."





"This important deal not only demonstrates the ever-deepening relations between India and France. But, are also reflections of India's successes and expectations in the civil aviation sector," he added.





Highlighting ties between India and France, PM Modi said, "Whether it is the issue of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, or global food security and health security, India and France together are making a positive contribution."





United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday welcomed a "momentous deal for Airbus and Rolls-Royce" to provide new aircraft for Air India. The deal will support and create highly skilled jobs in Wales and Derbyshire and help boost exports and grow the economy, according to an official statement.





"This is one of the biggest export deals to India in decades and a huge win for the UK's aerospace sector. With wings from Broughton and engines from Derby, this deal will support jobs around the country and help deliver one of our five priorities - growing the economy," tweeted Sunak.





"The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch have welcomed a momentous deal for Airbus and Rolls-Royce to provide new aircraft for Air India, which is worth billions of pounds to the UK," UK's Department for International Trade said in a press release.





"The agreement announced by the companies this morning (Tuesday 14 February) will support and create new highly skilled jobs in Wales and Derbyshire, helping to boost exports, grow the economy and level up the UK," it further said.





According to the press release, a significant portion of the manufacturing process for the new aircraft is expected to take place in the UK.







