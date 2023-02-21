



In an effort to showcase indigenous ship building capabilities of India and enhance strategic ties, Indian Navy ship Sumedha arrived at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday to participate in NAVDEX 23 (Naval Defence Exhibition) and IDEX 23 (International Defence Exhibition), scheduled from February 20 to 24.





Giving details here on Monday, navy officials said the ship's participation in two leading regional naval and Defence exhibitions will showcase the strengths of India's indigenous ship building capabilities under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) programme.'





INS Sumedha is the third ship of the indigenously-built Saryu class Naval Offshore Patrol Vessels (NOPV) and was commissioned into Navy in 2014 and Built indigenously at Goa Shipyard Limited, it is fitted with an impressive array of weapons and sensors, can carry an integral helicopter and boasts of long endurance.







