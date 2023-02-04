



India's third aircraft carrier is an ambitious project that is part of the country's efforts to expand its naval capabilities and maintain its strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region





The Indian Navy currently operates two aircraft carriers, INS Vikrant, which was commissioned on 2 September 2022, and INS Vikramaditya, in 2013. The need for a third aircraft carrier arises from several factors including the increasing geopolitical tensions in the region, the growing need for maritime security, and the need to project India's power and influence in the region.





The INS Vikramaditya, India's current operational aircraft carrier, has been a valuable asset to the Indian Navy and has helped to enhance the country's naval capabilities. The 44,500-ton ship was acquired from Russia and has been retrofitted with modern technology, including an advanced air defence system and a ski-jump deck to launch aircraft. The Vikramaditya is capable of carrying over 30 aircraft, including fighter jets, helicopters, and airborne early warning aircraft.





However, the INS Vikramaditya is not enough to meet India's growing defense needs, and the country is looking to build a third aircraft carrier to augment its naval power. The new carrier is expected to be larger than the Vikramaditya, with a displacement of around 65,000 tons, and will be equipped with advanced technology and weapons systems.





India's third aircraft carrier is a crucial step towards enhancing the country's naval capabilities and maintaining its strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region. The increasing geopolitical tensions, the growing need for maritime security, and the need to project India's power and influence in the region are driving factors behind the development of the new carrier. With the INS Vikramaditya already in service, the addition of a third aircraft carrier will help to strengthen India's naval capabilities and provide a robust response to emerging security challenges in the region.





But what’s the difference between STOBAR and CATOBAR aircraft carriers? “Both the aircraft that are in contention: Rafale marine and F/A-18 are better suited for CATOBAR and India doesn’t have one. The government is not inclined to have one.”







