



Tel Aviv: Israel Aerospace Industries will sign a series of Memorandums of Understanding with Indian defence contractors at an Indian defence exhibition next week.





The Aero India 2023 show, India's largest defence exhibition, begins on Sunday at the Yelahanka Airforce Base in Bangalore in southern India.





The biannual event brings together leading figures in the aviation industry with the business, defence, and government sectors to strike deals and explore areas of cooperation among the pavilions where businesses showcase their products.





The IAI will display a number of its aerial drones, a mini communications satellite, a supersonic, long-range air-ground assault rocket, and an electronic warfare system designed to detect and disrupt ground and airborne threats among other items.





Israeli defence exports to India are reportedly USD 1.5 billion- USD 2 billion annually. The IAI has provided the Indian Armed Forces with air and missile defence systems, satellites, radars, unmanned aerial systems, and training platforms.





The IAI is also working with Indian authorities to develop and produce military technologies for use in the air, land, and sea.





"We are very excited to be back in India for Aero India, which brings together some of our leading partners in the defence sector," said IAI President and CEO Boaz Levy in a statement





"We have been working closely with the Indian defence industry for more than 30 years and we look forward to further collaboration following the exhibition. We look forward to meeting our friends and partners while exhibiting our cutting-edge technologies to the Indian, Asian, and global markets during this distinguished exhibition."







