



1.9L diesel Isuzu V-Cross makes 161 bhp and 360 Nm and is one of the most powerful option in the segment





For the Indian military, light-armoured and non-armoured vehicles are just as important as fully-armoured ones. They all serve different purposes. For applications like patrolling and carrying personnel other than war zones, non-armoured military vehicles are used.





4X4s are the preferred choice here due to tricky terrains. As terrain gets more treacherous, the low-range gear present with 4X4s helps get out of difficult situations. As of now, Indian Armed Forces has inducted Nissan Jonga, Nissan 1 Ton, Maruti Gypsy, Mahindra MMs, Mitsubishi Pajero, TATA Safari Storme, TATA Sumo, TATA Xenon, Mahindra Rakshak, Toyota Fortuner, Force Gurkha, Mahindra Scorpio Classic, and more.





Isuzu V-Cross 4X4 For Indian Army?





For patrolling, 4X4s are often equipped with a soft canopy allowing them to get as much visibility as possible. Some of these patrolling vehicles have fixed artillery as well. Personnel carriers need to accommodate a large number of soldiers at once. Preferably with a soft canopy. Pickup trucks seem to be the preferred choice for these purposes.





This is where the recently spotted Isuzu V-Cross test mule fits perfectly. Isuzu might be testing a troop carrier for the Indian military. The test mule spotted, was finished in a green shade – something that is not offered as standard by Isuzu in India. This was a bright green shade, as opposed to a dark green shade that is generally associated with military vehicles. Spy video is credited to 91 Wheels.





The vehicle in question was spotted around Delhi NCR, and featured a soft canopy. V-Cross would be ideal for troop-carrying purposes, mounting larger guns and can be used as a patrolling vehicle in wide open terrains. Generally, patrolling vehicles are shorter in length and narrow, so maneuverability is unhindered.





The Indian Army periodically retires old and unfit vehicles and those spots are filled in by newer vehicles. We recently saw Scorpio Classic being inducted into the Indian Military. There are speculations in place that suggest Maruti Jimny is being considered with a soft top as well.





Specs & Features





Isuzu V-Cross is a lifestyle off-roader, primarily rivalling Toyota Hilux. It measures 5,295 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width, 1,855 mm in height, and 3,095 mm wheelbase. It has a ground clearance of 225 mm. Powered by a 1.9L 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, it develops 161 bhp and 360 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. Isuzu also offers a choice between 4X2 and 4X4 drivetrains for PVs too.





If inducted by the Indian Army, Isuzu V-Cross will be configured to have 4X4. Engine might be tuned differently, as per the needs of the armed forces. As of now, Isuzu’s portfolio in India includes MU-X SUV, V-Cross and Hi-Lander pickup trucks in PVs and D-Max in CVs. It only has one manufacturing plant operational in India at Sri City, Tirupati District, Andhra Pradesh.







