



Bangalore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on February 6 to participate in programmes in Bengaluru and Tumkur, including the India Energy Week. Modi will dedicate to the nation a new helicopter manufacturing facility of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at Bidirehalla Kaval in Gubbi taluk of Tumkur district, about 120 km from Bengaluru. The PM will inaugurate India Energy Week at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre in Bengaluru at 11.30am.





He will later fly to Bidarehalla Kaval where he will inaugurate HAL’s indigenous helicopter factory at 3.30 pm and address a public gathering. On the occasion, Modi will also lay the foundation stone for several projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Modi had laid the foundation for the chopper facility in 2016. The new greenfield manufacturing facility is ready to begin Phase I operations, with the completion of manufacturing, structural assembly, final assembly-line facilities, helipad, flight hangar, ATC, equipping hangar, administration building, according to official sources. Spread across 615 acres, the facility will manufacture Light Utility Helicopters (LUH) as well as Indian Multirole Helicopter (IMRH) and may be used for MRO ( Maintenance Repair & Overhaul) of LCH, LUH, Civil ALH, and IMRH in the future. Initially, the factory will produce 30-40 helicopters each year and it can be enhanced to 60-70 helicopters in a phased manner.





This factory is estimated to provide employment to 5,000 persons directly or indirectly and support development of the aerospace industry ecosystem in the region. This will be Modi’s third visit to Karnataka, which goes to polls in April/May, since the beginning of 2023. He had come to Hubballi-Dharwad to inaugurate the National Youth Festival on January 12. Modi also visited Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts on January 19.







