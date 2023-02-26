



In 2019, the Court had framed charges against former Lt Gen Tejinder Singh for allegedly offering a bribe to Ex-Army Chief General VK Singh (Retd) in the Tatra Truck Deal case.





The former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General VK Singh (Retd) on Saturday was cross-examined before Delhi's Rosue Avenue Court in connection with the CBI's case concerning the Tatra trucks corruption case.





His further cross-examination has been deferred.





Singh was cross-examined before Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar as a witness in the Tatra truck alleged bribery and corruption case where he had levelled allegations against Lt Gen Tejinder Singh that he has offered a bribe to him when he was the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in 2010.





Senior Advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey appearing for Lt. Gen Tejinder Singh cross-examined Singh.





During the cross-examination, Singh said that he recorded the conversation of the meeting with Lt. Gen. Tejinder Singh with the help of a voice recorder.





He also said that he transferred the voice recording from the voice recorder to a CD with the help of his desktop computer. It was handed over to the CBI.





He also said that he used to carry a personal voice recorder with him while he was COAS.





V K Singh in his cross-examination also said that it is wrong to suggest that I have deliberately concocted the false story of recording the conversation of my meeting with Lt. Gen. Tejinder Singh on 22 September 2010.





He also rejected the contention that he had filed a false affidavit before this court.





He also said that it is wrong to suggest that since there was no recording at all, time and again, I have shifted my stand and gave a false explanation during the investigation as well as proceedings before this court.





Special CBI Arvind Kumar then framed charges as the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. Court further stated that from the facts and circumstances, it is clear that accused Lt. Gel. Tejinder Singh is prima facie guilty of offence under Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.





Then Army chief VK Singh who is the complainant in the case had alleged that on 22.09.2010 during the meeting in the office of COAS, South Block, he was offered a bribe of Rs. 14 Crores by Lt. Genl. ( Retired) Tejinder Singh on behalf of one Ravi Rishi to clear the file for procurement of Tatra Vehicles within one month.





There is no dispute on the point that on the relevant date the file relating to the purchase of Tatra Trucks was under consideration and the appointment taken is clear from the register D-10 maintained by the Army. Even otherwise the meeting has not been denied by the accused Tejinder Singh. It is also clear from the statement of complainant Gen. VK Singh, the then (COAS) Chief of Army Staff that he had asked his Military Attache J.P.Singh not to allow Tejinder Singh inside his office, the court noted.







