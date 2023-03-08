



Washington: Attorney Arun Subramanian became the first Indian American to become the Judge of the Manhattan Federal District Court of New York.





Taking to Twitter, Senate Judiciary Committee said that Subramanian has been directly engaged in every aspect of civil litigation and has clerked at every level of the federal judiciary.





"Arun Subramanian to the Southern District of New York. He's been directly engaged in every aspect of civil litigation and has clerked at every level of the federal judiciary. He is also the first South Asian judge to serve on this bench," Committe tweeted.





Earlier, in September 2022, US President Joe Biden announced the nomination of Subramanian for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.





President Biden's announcement brought the count of announced federal judicial nominees to 143 as this is Biden's twenty-sixth round of nominees for the judicial positions and his thirteenth slate of nominations in 2022, according to an official statement by the White House.





Subramanian received his Juris Doctor (J.D) from Columbia Law School in 2004 and his BA from Case Western Reserve University in 2001, the statement added.





He is a partner at Susman Godfrey LLP in New York where he has worked since 2007.





In his career, Arun has successfully redeemed over a billion dollars for public and private entities that were the victims of fraud and other illegal conduct.





Moreover, Arun Subramanian served as a law clerk for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court of the United States from 2006 to 2007, Judge Gerard E. Lynch on the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York from 2005 to 2006, and Judge Dennis Jacobs on the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit from 2004 to 2005, as per the official website of Susman Godfrey.





The Indian-origin attorney has taken up the cause of public entities in False Claims Act cases, victims of trafficking in child pornography, consumers and individuals injured by unfair means.





Notably, Arun also contributes to the legal community by taking on pro bono cases outside of the courtroom and has served for years on the pro bono panel for the United States Court of Appeals for the second circuit.





Arun Subramanian currently serves as Chairperson of Susman Godfrey's 2022 Pro Bono Committee and is also a long time Director of the Columbia Law Review, one of the Nation's pre-eminent legal journals, the official website of Susman Godfrey stated.







