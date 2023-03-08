



Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emplaned for India on Wednesday at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.





Taking to Twitter, Albanese said that this trip demonstrates the commitment to deepen the links between the two countries, and to being a force for stability and growth in our region.





Albanese, who is on a 4-day visit to India from March 8-11, tweeted, "Today I'm bringing a delegation of ministers and business leaders to India. Australia and India have a rich friendship, underpinned by our common interests, our shared democratic values, the bonds between our people, and an affectionate but fierce sporting rivalry."





"At the kind invitation of Prime Minister @narendramodi, we will be visiting Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Trade with India presents Australian businesses and workers with tremendous opportunities for growth," he added.





The Australian PM further stated that Australia has a historic opportunity to strengthen its relationship with India. He also assured India that Australia is a better place because of its large, diverse Indian-Australian community.





On his second day of the visit, Albanese, along with PM Modi will watch day 1 of the final test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad.





Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell on Monday told ANI that the Australian Prime Minister will be on a three-day visit to India from March 8 and will visit Mumbai, Ahmedabad and New Delhi.





The fourth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will start from March 9 onwards in Ahmedabad.





According to the official release, the first in-person India-Australia Annual Summit will take place during Albanese's visit.





At the Annual Summit, leaders take stock of progress made on various initiatives under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





The summit lays the way forward on new initiatives and enhanced cooperation in a diverse range of sectors between India and Australia. The Summit was first held virtually on June 4, 2020, the release said.





The visit comes after a series of high-level engagements and an exchange of Ministerial visits between the two sides in 2022 and in 2023. The last visit by an Australian PM (Malcolm Turnbull) was in 2017.





Australian PM Albanese will arrive in India on Wednesday at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad at 4:10 pm IST.





He will then visit the Sabarmati Ashram. At 5:20, he will visit the Raj Bhavan to participate in the Holi event, the release said.





The Australian PM will leave for Mumbai on March 9. On March 10, he will take part in the Ceremonial Reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi which will be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rajghat. The Australian PM will then meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.





He will also be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi and President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.







