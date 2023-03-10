



New Delhi: United States Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, on Thursday said celebrating Holi in India was a fantastic experience for her.





She also thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for hosting her.





"I'm here in New Delhi. And it is really an honour to be here and I want to thank all of the ministers who have so graciously hosted me while I've been here, especially Minister Piyush Goyal my counterpart, also special thanks to Minister Singh, who invited me to his home yesterday with his family to celebrate Holi with him, which was a fantastic experience and a great way to learn from experience an important part of your culture," Raimondo said.





On Wednesday, Raimondo participated in Holi festivities at Rajnath Singh's New Delhi residence.





"Our partnership with India is one of our most consequential relationships and I think one of our most promising bilateral relationships as we look forward. I think we share a common set of values grounded around our democratic traditions, along with a commitment to promoting free open rules. based order to bolster security and prosperity," she added.





The top US official highlighted that both countries also share a real opportunity to expand their economic relationships, reaffirming their roles as trusted partners to each other, creating jobs in both countries establishing more resilient and secure supply chains.





"I am very encouraged by the progress that we are making. Minister Goyal and I will convene a meeting tomorrow on Friday of the US-India commercial dialogue and the US-India CEO Forum. I'm thrilled to say that can 10 CEOs of leading tech companies travelled with me for the forum and are here in person their role in working together with their Indian CEO counterpart is to develop recommendations for how the two governments can expand commercial ties and create more economic opportunity in both of our countries," Raimondo mentioned in her telephonic press conference on Thursday.







