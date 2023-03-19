



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 256 development projects and laid the foundation stone of 96 development works worth rupees 1,450 crore in Lucknow on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that law and order is the first condition for development and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Yogi has worked very well on that. He said with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leadership of the Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh is on the track of development.





The Defence Minister said that foundation stone for the first phase of Green Corridor from IIM has been laid today. When this corridor is connected with the Shaheed path and Kishan path, this Green coriander will work as a central corridor for New Lucknow. Mr Singh said that today, Lucknow’s infrastructure has the capacity to hold national and international level events.





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Green Corridor project worth rupees 7570 crore rupees will give permanent solution to the traffic problem of Lucknow.





The projects include State Ground Water Informatics Centre and Bhujal Bhawan, Indian Institute of Information Technology Lucknow, 2256 Houses in Basant Kunj Yojna under PM Awas Yojna (Urban), 2256 Houses in Shardanagar vistar Yojna under PM Awas Yojna (Urban), and government polytechnic in Bakshi ka talab.





On the first day of his two-day visit to Lucknow, Defence Minister attended the Holi Milan function organised by Lucknow Udyog Vyapar Mandal at Ram Lila Maidan.







