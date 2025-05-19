The D4 system (Short for Detect, Deter, and Destroy) developed by DRDO, manufactured by BEL





John Spencer, a leading US warfare expert and chair of urban warfare studies at the Modern War Institute, has publicly lauded India’s D4 anti-drone system, describing it as “an impressive counter drones system”.





He specifically credited the D4 system for playing a pivotal role in neutralising Pakistan’s recent large-scale drone swarm attack, which included Turkish-made Kamikaze drones targeting both military and civilian sites in Indian states such as Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir during Operation Sindoor.





D4 System: Capabilities And Deployment: Development And Features





The D4 system (Detect, Deter, Destroy) was developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).





It is India’s first indigenous anti-drone solution, offering comprehensive 360-degree coverage against a spectrum of aerial threats, from micro-UAVs to small, armed drones.





The system employs a dual-layered approach:





Soft Kill: Uses electronic warfare techniques such as radio frequency (RF) jamming, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) jamming, and GPS spoofing to disrupt drone communications and navigation.





Hard Kill: Utilises laser-based directed energy weapons and interceptor drones to physically destroy or disable hostile UAVs.





Advanced Sensors, including RF detectors, X-band radar, and electro-optical/thermal imaging, enable precise detection, identification, and engagement of threats in real time.





Operational Success





During Operation Sindoor, India faced a coordinated drone swarm attack involving over 600 drones, many supplied by Turkey and deployed by Pakistan.





The D4 system was instrumental in detecting, intercepting, and neutralising the majority of these drones, preventing significant damage and casualties.





Its performance has drawn international attention, with several countries expressing interest in acquiring the system.





Strategic Impact And Global Recognition





Spencer highlighted the D4’s effectiveness, noting its cost-effectiveness and suggesting the US could benefit from similar systems for border security.

He praised India’s broader military response during Operation Sindoor, calling it “the inflection point in the war on terror” and stating that India’s actions delivered a clear message: “We don’t want war but will punish terror without escalation”.

Spencer also criticised Pakistan’s post-conflict narrative strategy and urged Western powers to reconsider their approach to terrorism, advocating for a firmer stance in support of India’s counter-terror operations.





Feature Description Detection 360-deg coverage, RF Sensors, X-Band Radar, Optical/Thermal imaging Soft Kill RF jamming, GNSS jamming, GPS spoofing Hard Kill Laser-based directed energy weapons, interceptor drones Operational Range Effective up to 3 km (optimized for urban and border scenarios) Deployment Successfully used in Ops Sindoor to neutralise large drone swarms Developed/Made By DRDO / BEL





Summary Table: D4 System Key Features





In summary, India’s D4 anti-drone system has emerged as a globally recognized, battle-tested solution for countering modern drone threats. Its success during Operation Sindoor, as acknowledged by US expert John Spencer, has positioned India as a leader in indigenous counter-drone technology and has prompted international interest in the D4 system.





Based On BT News







