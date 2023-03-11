



New Delhi: India and Australia expressed their deep concern at the deteriorating situation in Myanmar, and Ukraine and called for an immediate cessation of violence, according to the joint statement released by both countries.





Looking at the deteriorating situation in Myanmar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese also called for the release of all those arbitrarily detained, access to humanitarian assistance, resolution of issues through dialogue and transition towards an inclusive federal democratic system in Myanmar.





Both leaders also reaffirmed their support for ASEAN-led efforts in addressing the crisis in Myanmar and called for the full implementation of ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus.





The statement came after Australian PM Albanese paid a state visit to India from March 8-11 and also signed various MoUs and finalized the 'Australia-India education qualification recognition mechanism.'





PM Modi and the Australian leader expressed concern about the conflict and humanitarian situation in Ukraine.





"The Prime Ministers reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a peaceful resolution to the conflict. They reiterated that the conflict was causing immense human suffering, exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economic system," the statement read.





Both leaders condemned North Korea's continued destabilising ballistic missile launches, which violate relevant UNSC resolutions (UNSCRs). They urged North Korea to comply with its obligations under relevant UNSCRs and reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of North Korea.





PM Albanese reaffirmed Australia's commitment to not develop nuclear weapons and uphold the highest standards of non-proliferation, as per the joint statement.





Prime Minister Albanese congratulated India on assuming the chairmanship of the Wassenaar Arrangement and reiterated Australia's strong support for India's membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group and appreciation for India's participation in the Australia Group as its most recent member.





Australia reiterated its support for India's candidacy for permanent and non-permanent seats of the UNSC.





"Referring to the recently concluded two-year tenure of India in the UNSC during 2021-22, Prime Minister Albanese congratulated India for its significant contributions to the agenda of the UNSC, including through themes like Maritime Security, Counter Terrorism, Technology and Peacekeeping and Strengthening the Multilateral System," the statement read.





"In this regard, Prime Minister Albanese appreciated Prime Minister Modi presiding over a UNSC High-Level Open Debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security -- A Case for International Cooperation' under India's Presidency of the UNSC in August 2021, during which the UNSC unanimously adopted for the first time a Presidential Statement with a holistic view on maritime security," the statement added.





India and Australia also confirmed support for each other's candidacies for non-permanent seats on the UNSC - India for the term 2028-2029 and Australia for the term 2029-2030.





The Prime Ministers reiterated their firm commitment to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, in view of the deteriorating humanitarian situation and also reaffirmed calls on those in positions of power across Afghanistan to adhere to counter-terrorism commitments and human rights, in accordance with UNSCR 2593.





They reiterated their call for the protection of the rights of women and girls and their full participation in public life. They agreed that a broad-based and inclusive government is necessary for long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan, according to the joint statement.







