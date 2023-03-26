



The Army said the decision was taken with a view to promote consumption of millets in light of U.N. declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets





Dignitaries and high-ranking officers from the Indian Army attending “EMPOWERING FIELD ARMY THROUGH FOOD TECHNOLOGY” at the ASC Centre and College in Bangalore in 2018.





The Indian Army is set to reintroduce millets flour in the rations of soldiers and has sought the Union Government sanction to procure millets flour not exceeding 25% of the authorised entitlement of cereals (rice and wheat flour), in rations for troops commencing from the financial year 2023-24 onwards.





“Millets would now form an integral part of the daily meal for all ranks,” the Army said in a statement. It stated the decision was taken with a view to promote consumption of millets in light of U.N. declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets.







