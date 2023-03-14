



The delegates also inaugurated a Ground-Earth station for the India-Bhutan satellite, BhutanSat





A delegation of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) led by the space agency's chairman S Somanath on Monday discussed expanding India-Bhutan space cooperation and ways to deepen tech ties further. The ISRO delegation met dignitaries from Bhutan, including Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, H.E. Dr Tandi Dorji.





There was a wide range of discussions on expanding space tech cooperation through capacity building and focus on the application of space data and technology across sectors for the benefit of people, the official Twitter handle of the Embassy of India, Thimphu, said.





The delegates from ISRO and Bhutan reviewed experience and milestones achieved, including the launch of the India-Bhutan joint satellite in 2022. On November 26, 2022, ISRO launched nine nano-satellites, including BhutanSat, as part of the PSLV C-54 or EOS-06 mission. BhutanSat is a Bhutanese satellite.





Somanath, along with Foreign Minister Lyonpo Tandi Dorji; Bhutan's Minister for Information and Communication Lyonpo Karma Donnen Wangdi; and Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Sudhakar Dalela inaugurated a Ground-Earth station for the India-Bhutan satellite today. The station has been established in Thimphu.





The data from BhutanSat will be used for assessing inland water quality, forest and biomass cover, snow and glacier cover, and Bhutan's geology and hydrology. This will benefit the people of Bhutan.





The Embassy of India in Bhutan said on Twitter that the Ground-Earth station is a testament of the vision of His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to take the India-Bhutan partnership to new and emerging areas critical to 21st century.







