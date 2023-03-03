



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday highlighted three big issues that the Quad and the World needs to address, "resilient supply chain, digital challenge and connectivity," at the Quad Foreign Ministers meeting held on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2023.





"Three big issues that Quad and the world needs to address and I think Quad can address and can make a difference. First, more reliable and resilient supply chain, second digital challenge of trust and transparency and third connectivity. I expect these to be a greater part of our agenda," said Jaishankar.





He also said that new things came out during Quad deliberations.





"New things which came out today, we agreed on a counter-terrorism working group and SoPs for the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) initiative. All four nations supported the reform of the UN," said Jaishankar.





Began the day by meeting my Quad counterparts Senator Wong, Yoshimasa Hayashi and Secretary Blinken tweeted Jaishankar after the meeting. "Reaffirmed that the Quad is 'for', not 'against'. And for an inclusive, resilient, free and open Indo-Pacific" Jaishankar wrote.





Foreign Ministers of Australia Penny Wong, Jaishankar, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and the Secretary of State of the US Antony Blinken met in New Delhi today for the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting.





They reaffirmed the Quad's steadfast commitment to supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive and resilient.





They also reviewed progress made by the Quad in pursuit of its constructive agenda and implementation of initiatives aimed at addressing contemporary priorities of the region.





"We strongly support the principles of freedom, rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to threat or use of force and freedom of navigation and overflight, and oppose any unilateral attempt to change the status quo, all of which are essential to the peace, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," added the joint statement of Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting.





The joint statement also reiterated Quad conviction, acting as a force for regional and global good, will be guided by the priorities of the Indo-Pacific region through its positive and constructive agenda.





"Through the Quad, we seek to support the region through practical cooperation on contemporary challenges such as health security, climate change and the clean energy transition, critical and emerging technologies, infrastructure and connectivity, addressing the debt crisis through sustainable, transparent and fair lending and financing practices, space cooperation, cyber-security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), maritime security and counter-terrorism," added the statement.







