



According to information published by the Indian MoD on March 20, 2023, the keel laying ceremony of the two ships of Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV) Project (Yard18001 – Samarthak & Yard 18002 – Utkarsh) was held at L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli.





The ceremony was presided by Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel, in the presence of Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, CWP&A, Ashok Khetan, Head Shipbuilding Business, L&T, and other senior officials from Indian Navy and L&T.





The contract of construction of two Multi-Purpose Vessels was concluded with L&T Shipyard in Mar 22, in consonance with ‘Aatmarnirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiatives of the Government of India. These are the first Indian Navy Warships being constructed by L&T, Kattupalli.





All major machinery, auxiliary equipment, and systems for the Multi-Purpose Vessels will be sourced from indigenous manufacturers. This will provide further impetus to defence production and employment generation within the country.





These vessels, once delivered to the Indian Navy, will perform multi role support functions such as maritime surveillance, patrolling, disaster relief, and launching expendable targets for exercises. These ships would also be deployed for operating autonomous / remotely operated / unmanned vessels.





Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV)





They have a displacement of 3,750 tons, a length of 107 meters, and a beam of 18.6 meters. The MPVs are powered by CODAD propulsion system with 2 Pielstick 12PA 6 STC6 diesel engines, allowing them to reach a speed of 15 knots and a range of 4,500 nautical miles. The crew consists of 116 individuals, including 8 officers.





The ships are equipped with navigation radar, LINK-II tactical datalink, and satellite communication (SATCOM) to Rukmani, as well as surface search radar. They are also equipped with the SANKET MkIII electronic warfare system and Kavach anti-missile system.





Armament on board includes a CRN-91 30mm autocannon, 2 SRCG guns (12.7mm), a VSHORAD (India) SAM system, 2 x 533 mm torpedo tubes Varunastra, and a RBU-6000 (IRL) anti-submarine rocket launcher.







