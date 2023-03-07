



Ahead of her visit to India, Raimondo said, "This is an optimistic time for US-India relations, and I am excited to visit India during such a special time of year, the celebration of Holi," according to the statement released by the US Department of Commerce.





"Through the CEO Forum, the Commercial Dialogue, and IPEF, we are making excellent progress in bringing our countries closer together by creating new markets for trade, expanding those that already exist, and reinforcing our shared commitment to democracy," she added.





Raimondo will visit India from today to March 10 on the invitation of Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles.





"During the visit, the US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum will be held on March 10th, 2023, to discuss cooperation in various sectors that could unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries," according to the statement released by the US Department of Commerce.





The Commercial Dialogue is a cooperative undertaking encompassing regular government-to-government meetings to be held in conjunction with private sector meetings, with an aim to facilitate trade and maximize investment opportunities across a broad range of economic sectors.





The last India-USA Commercial Dialogue was held in February 2019. Since then, due to the pandemic and other factors, it could not be held. It is proposed to re-launch the Commercial Dialogue with a strategic outlook focusing on supply chain resiliency & diversification and new emerging areas, after a gap of three years.





Earlier, India-US CEO Forum was soft-launched by the Indian Commerce & Industry Minister and US Secretary of Commerce on 9th November 2022 via video conference for which identified key priorities were increasing supply chain resilience, enhancing energy security and reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions, advancing inclusive digital trade and facilitating post-pandemic economic recovery, especially for small businesses.







