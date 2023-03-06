



New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the first edition of the Naval Commanders' conference onboard India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. The conference is scheduled to commence on March 6.





The Naval Commanders' conference has its own significance and relevance, due to the prevailing geostrategic situation in the region.





The conference will serve as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important security issues at the military strategic level and to interact with Senior Government functionaries through an institutionalised forum.





"The novelty of this year's conference lies in the fact that the first phase of the Commanders' Conference is being held at sea, and for the first-time, onboard India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant," a press release read





The Chief of Defence Staff and the Chiefs of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force would be present at the conference and interact with the Naval Commanders on subsequent days to address the convergence of the three Services, “vis-a-vis common operational environment, and avenues of augmenting Tri-Service synergy and readiness towards the defence of the nation and India's national interests”.





As per the press release, an operational demonstration at sea is also planned as part of the activities on the first day.





The Chief of the Naval Staff, along with other Naval Commanders will review major Operational, Materiel, Logistics, Human Resource Development, Training and Administrative activities undertaken by the Indian Navy in the last six months and further deliberate upon future plans for important activities and initiatives.





“During the conference, Naval Commanders would also be provided with an update on the ‘Agnipath Scheme’ executed in the Indian Navy in November last year”.





The release stated that over the years, the Navy has witnessed a significant growth in its operations in accordance with the country’s growing maritime interests.





“The Indian Navy remains focused on being a combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-proof force and continues to assiduously execute its mandate as the maritime security guarantor of the country," the release read.







