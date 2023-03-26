



ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM3 carrying 36 satellites belonging to UK-based OneWeb Group lifted off from this space port on Sunday.





The second dedicated mission for NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation is part of the agreement signed with Network Access Associates Ltd, United Kingdom (OneWeb Group Company) for launch of 72 satellites into Low-Earth orbits (LEO).





Our team has contacted all 36 satellites launched this morning, meaning we have now launched all the satellites required for global coverage 🛰️ Twitted OneWeb team.





