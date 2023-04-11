



Kampala: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is on a three-day visit to Uganda met President Yoweri K Museveni on Monday at his farm in Rwakitura and congratulated the country on assuming the chairship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).





"Privileged to call on President @KagutaMuseveni of Uganda at his farm in Rwakitura. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Appreciated his guidance on furthering our traditional and long-standing ties," tweeted Jaishankar.





He also discussed cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure, energy, defense, health, digital and agricultural domains.





"Discussed cooperation in trade & investment, infrastructure, energy, defense, health, digital and agricultural domains. Congratulated Uganda on assuming the chairship of the NAM and affirmed our strong coordination at multilateral forums including the United Nations," tweeted Jaishankar.





Uganda was endorsed to chair the Non-Aligned Movement on behalf of Africa for the period from 2022 to 2025.





The NAM chair position rotates every three years during summit conferences. The chair of the movement is assisted by both the former and incoming chairs. According to the movement, this structure represents its past, present and future.





Azerbaijan chaired the NAM for the period between 2019 to 2022 having taken over from Venezuela.





The Non-Aligned Movement was formed in 1961 during the end of the colonial system and the independence struggles globally and at the height of the Cold War.





The NAM is composed of 120 member states from the developing world and is the largest forum for political coordination and consultation after and within the United Nations.





It is a forum not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.





Jaishankar arrived in Uganda for a 3-day diplomatic visit on Monday afternoon. On his arrival, the EAM was received by Foreign Minister General Jeje Odongo and Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Vincent Ssempijja.





During his visit to Uganda, Jaishankar will have delegation-level talks with his Ugandan counterpart as both sides will look forward to enhancing bilateral ties between the two nations.





Jaishankar took to Twitter and wrote, "Arrived in Uganda this afternoon. Glad to be received by Foreign Minister General Jeje Odongo and Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Vincent Ssempijja."





"Look forward to productive discussions to take forward South-South cooperation," the tweet read further.





During the visit from April 10-12, he is expected to hold talks with Ugandan counterpart General Jeje Odongo and call on the leadership of the country and meet other Ministers, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release on Sunday.





During the visit, Jaishankar will inaugurate the transit campus of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) in Jinja. A bilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and Uganda on setting up of the first-ever campus of NFSU outside India is likely to be signed during the visit, the press release said.





Jaishankar will also attend the ground-breaking ceremony of a solar-powered water supply project in Uganda. He will also address the trade and business community of Uganda and have an interaction with the Indian diaspora, according to an MEA press release.





From April 13-15, Jaishankar will visit Mozambique. "This will be the first-ever visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to the Republic of Mozambique," according to the MEA release.





During the visit, he will meet Mozambique's top leadership and co-chair the 5th Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo.





The EAM is expected to meet several other Ministers and representatives of the Assembly of Mozambique.







