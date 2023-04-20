



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday discussed the "concerning situation in Sudan" with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.





"Discussed the concerning situation in Sudan just now with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. Deeply value his assessments and insights, as also his very helpful attitude. Agreed to remain in close touch," tweeted Jaishankar.





Meanwhile, the fighting continued for a sixth day in Khartoum as the second attempt at a ceasefire broke down.





The 24-hour ceasefire was supposed to begin at 6 pm local time (16:00 GMT) on Wednesday. It is the second day running that a proposed ceasefire has failed to hold.





The rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the regular army both released statements accusing the other of breaking the ceasefire. According to the army's top leadership, actions to secure the capital and other areas will continue, reported Al Jazeera.





Meanwhile, the Sudanese army said that 177 Egyptian soldiers who the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had captured in the northern city of Merowe were evacuated on Wednesday back to Egypt, reported al Jazeera.





The soldiers were flown out of Sudan on four Egyptian military transport planes.





Cairo and Khartoum have been increasingly deepening their military ties, with their armies signing a military cooperation agreement in March 2021 that covered training and border security.





There have been violent clashes in Sudan for nearly six days between the country's army and a paramilitary group over a proposed timeline for handing over power to a civilian government.





Nearly 300 people have been killed in the past five days, according to the UN health agency. Thousands of people have fled Khartoum for safety, reported Al Jazeera.





As many as 70 per cent of the hospitals in Khartoum and neighbouring states have been rendered "out of service" due to the fighting, according to the Sudanese Doctor's Union.





In a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday, Sudan's health ministry said 16 hospitals were forced to close in Khartoum state and warned the health system is "facing a complete collapse" if the conflict continues.





Dozens of Sudanese students trapped for days by fighting near the University of Khartoum have escaped with the help of Sudan's army - by crawling through a hole punched in the campus wall, as the sound of explosions and gunfire was heard nearby, reported Al Jazeera.





The conflict between Sudan's military leader and his deputy on the ruling council erupted six days ago, derailing a plan for a transition to a civilian democracy that had received international support, four years after the overthrow of the previous government by widespread protests and two years after a military coup.







