



Former Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa reportedly told two senior Pakistani journalists that the Pakistan Army lacked the ammunition and economic strength to fight against India. UK-based Pakistani media UK44 revealed that General Bajwa doubted the abilities of his troops.





“Pakistan Army is no match for the Indian Army. (Pakistan) cannot go to war with India. Tanks are not in condition to work, there is no diesel for the movements of cannons,” General Bajwa said according to Pakistan journalists Hamid Mir and Naseem Zehra.





The revelations are likely to raise questions about Pakistan’s military capability and also hurt the morale of the forces.





Mir further revealed that General Bajwa made these comments during a conference of commanders. He also claimed that General Bajwa felt there was a lack of options and Pakistan should rather find means to normalise relations with India instead and mend ties.





The journalist also claimed that both sides were working on a solution for Kashmir as Pakistan realised it lacked ammunition and economic strength to fight India, news agency ANI reported citing UK44’s report.





The revelations will also impact India-hawks in Pakistan because the reports show that the former army chief was well-aware that a prolonged conflict with India would drain the nation.





Pakistan is currently facing an economic crisis and is relying heavily on external loans to keep its economy afloat.





Pakistan’s political situation is also fragile as the government and judiciary have clashed over elections in Punjab province. The nation is also facing a fresh wave of terror with Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) attacking security personnel across northwestern Pakistan.





Pakistan views the Pakistani Army as a powerful institution in the country and is seen as one of the most important pillars of the state.





It should be noted that Pakistan-based news outlet Dawn earlier reported that the threat of an “all-out war" with India was one of the security-related issues the government in Pakistan cited to avoid holding elections.







