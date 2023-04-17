



In the recent exercises TEJAS performance was satisfactory





An IAF contingent consisting of 110 air warriors participated at the Al Dhafra air base in the UAE which was held from February 27 to March 17.





To recap, the indigenously developed TEJAS fighter aircraft made its debut at a foreign military wargame during Exercise Desert Flag, which was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between February 27 and March 17. It's quite surprising that Desert Flag-VIII didn't get the reporting prominence it deserved in the Indian mainstream media.





An Indian Air Force contingent comprising of 110 air warriors participated in the extensive exercise at UAE's Al Dahfra air base.





The IAF participated with five TEJAS light fighter jets and two C-17 Globemaster-III transport aircraft.





"This was the first occasion when the TEJAS participated in an international flying exercise outside India," said an official.





Exercise Desert Flag is a multilateral air exercise in which air forces from the UAE, France, Kuwait, Australia, the UK, Bahrain, Morocco, Spain, Republic of Korea, and the US will be participating.





"The aim of the exercise was to participate in diverse fighter engagements and learn from the best practices of various air forces across the globe," the official further added.





The TEJAS, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, is a single-engine, highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.





IAF and HAL are confident to send the indigenous fighter TEJAS to various air exercises around the world. It would guarantee a positive reinforcement of the fighter jets abilities and open door for export of the aircraft.







