



The crew module of Gaganyaan has got a bipropellant-based Propulsion System for providing 3-axis control (Pitch, Yaw & Roll) to Crew Module following Service Module separation during re-entry i.e. from an altitude of 170 km to 7 km till the deployment of the parachute-based deceleration system. It also provides attitude control in the ascent phase abort, if any, from 3 km to 70 km.





The crew module propulsion system hardware consists of 12 nos. of 100 N thrusters and associated flow control components. On April 5, 2023, the hot test of the Crew Module Propulsion System for demonstrating the nominal re-entry for the duration of 650 s was successfully conducted at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri. Prior to this, a series of tests were carried out with six nos. of Thrusters.





This system was designed, developed, and realized by Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Valiamala. Completing this test is a major step in qualifying the Crew Module Propulsion System for the Gaganyaan Program.





Earlier in March, ISRO received the Crew Module structure simulated assembly for the Integrated Air-Drop Test (IADT) meant for validating the sequence and performance of parachute systems in the Gaganyaan mission. The module was designed by Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), ISRO and the hardware has been realized by a Hyderabad based private firm. S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO/ Secretary, DoS, and senior officials of ISRO graced the occasion.

This un-pressurized single wall Crew Module structure simulates the shape and size of the actual Gaganyaan crew module. Its structure accommodates major subsystems like parachute system, pyros, avionics, and buoyance augmentation system for IADT. The IADT will be performed, at SDSC-SHAR, using an Indian Air Force helicopter by taking the Crew module to an altitude of 3.6 to 4 km to validate the deceleration system (Parachute & Pyro's) performance.





ISRO



