



Amritpal Singh, who is on the run, underwent eye surgery in Georgia to resemble the appearance of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale





Fugitive Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh underwent eye surgery in Georgia to resemble Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale before returning to India in 2022, sources in the intelligence agency told India Today. The revelation was made by aides of Amritpal Singh who are currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail after police slapped National Security Act (NSA) charges on them.





The associates of Amritpal Singh told sources that the Khalistani leader was in Georgia for two years (from 20/6/22 to 19/8/22) for the surgery. They said Amritpal Singh underwent eye surgery.





The radical preacher has been on the run since a police crackdown on his outfit Waris Punjab De on March 18. He has, however, appeared in two purported videos and an audio clip released on social media in the past few days.





He has managed to give police the slip and evade arrest multiple times by changing locations and his appearances. Following the crackdown on radical preacher Amritpal Singh, eight of his close aides, including his uncle Harjit Singh and Daljit Singh Kalsi, have been arrested and taken to Dibrugarh Central Jail. Police also invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against them.





Fashioning Himself After Bhindranwale



Amritpal Singh, chief of the outfit 'Waris Punjab De', tried to establish himself as Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale 2.0. One look at the way he styles his turban, the traditional Sikh robes and other Sikh symbols will make anyone mistake him as Bhindranwale. Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was killed on June 6, 1984 in Operation Blue Star between the Khalistani terrorists and the Indian Army.





Once a resident of Dubai and leading a non-orthodox lifestyle, Amritpal Singh, 30, became a Khalistani ideologue after assuming the role of Waris Punjab De chief and started promoting separatist sentiments. In a ceremony held on September 29, 2022, in Rode village of Moga district -- the village of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale -- Amritpal Singh was appointed the next chief of Waris Punjab De by his supporters.





After assuming the role of Waris Punjab De chief, Amritpal Singh took part in the Amrit ceremony (initiation into Khalsa tradition) in Anandpur Sahib. Amritpal, dressed like Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the Khalistani ideologue and his inspiration, got his pictures clicked in the same piercing manner and allegedly gave provocative speeches to gather the support of radical youths.





Waris Punjab De was started by Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu to "fight for the rights of Punjab and protect its culture". Deep Sidhu was killed in a road accident in 2021. Out of nowhere, Amritpal Singh landed in Punjab and was declared the next chief of Waris Punjab De.





However, Deep Sidhu's relatives distanced themselves from Amritpal Singh, and according to some reports, even accused him of misusing the organisation for spreading separatist propaganda.





Meanwhile, the leaves of all Punjab cops have been cancelled till April 14 and the state has been put on high alert after Amritpal Singh called for a 'Sarbat Khalsa' on Baisakhi.







