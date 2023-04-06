



Dhaka: Protests and conferences were held in different parts of Bangladesh to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Baren Revolution in East Turkistan, which is known as Xinjiang in China.





In the capital Dhaka, Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan (BKA) organized a conference presided over by its leader Shaheed Zaidin Yusuf. During the meeting, attendees condemned China for its illegal occupation of East Turkistan (Xinjiang) and for committing atrocities on innocent Uyghur Muslims.





Later, a protest was held to highlight the issue of settling Han Chinese in East Turkistan to reduce the Uyghur populace. The protestors warned the Chinese government to stop such moves.





BKA extended its support to the people of East Turkistan for their freedom from illegal Chinese occupation and urged the international community to come forward and support the cause of Uyghur Muslims.





The Islamic Progotoshil Janata Front organized a discussion and Dowa Mahfil at Bangladesh Photojournalist Auditorium, Purana Paltan, Dhaka to commemorate Barren Day.





Islamic scholars including Maulana Abdur Rashid Majumder of Nizam-e-Islam, Maulana Abu Jafar Kashemi of BKA, Maulana Shahidul Islam of Bangladesh Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam, Maulana Kabirul Islam, Adviser of Alem Muktijoddha Projonmo Forum, Maulana Abdulla Yahyiya, Assistant Secretary-General (Dhaka City) of Bangladesh Hefazat-e-Islam attended the said Dowa Mahfil and highlighted the atrocities being committed on the Uyghur Muslims by the Chinese.





Bangladesh Mohajir Welfare and Development Committee (BMWDC) also organized protest demonstrations and human chains near Dhaka University. Some 200 protestors distributed leaflets highlighting atrocities committed against the Uyghur Muslims by the Chinese government. The BMWDC members also submitted a memorandum to the China embassy.





Open Dialogue Bangladesh organized a street play in front of the National Press Club to highlight the oppression of Uyghur Muslims by Chinese occupation forces. Protesters condemned China for the Uyghur genocide.





The protestors displayed banners and posters highlighting the plight of Uyghur Muslims in China.





In Gazipur, the Sanchetan Nagarik Samaj organized a Human Chain. Protest demonstrations in Gazipur highlighted Chinese atrocities and the ongoing genocide of Uyghur Muslims.





Some 300 protesters expressed solidarity with the Uyghur Muslims and condemned China for adopting double standards on minority issues. Protestors were carrying banners and posters highlighting Baren Revolution.





In Ranpur, Muktijoddha Mancha (MM) organized a protest demonstration-cum-discussion in front of the Bangabandhu Mural near Rangpur Press Club, Rangpur City.





The event was attended by around 300-400 people. Md. Murad Kausar, MM General Secretary of Rangpur City, said that more than ten Lakh Uyghur Muslims are under arrest in China and around 1000 Uyghurs who raised their voice against Chinese oppression were killed on this day at Baren City in Xinjiang province.





Protestors termed China as the world's largest oppressor who is killing its own people, the same as what Pakistan did to the Bangladeshis.





In Khulna, "Alokito Foundation'', an NGO and "Sammilito Samajik Andolon'' organized a human chain and procession in Khulna city to commemorate Baren Revolution Day. The event was attended by about 150-200 protesters including Imams and Moulanas.





An event was also held in Chattogram by Bangladesh Islami Front (BIF). They discussed Chinese oppressive policies and atrocities on the Uyghur Muslims at Chattogram Press Club.





The event was attended by around 600 people including influential Maulanas. While addressing the protestors, Maulana M A Matin, Chairman of BIF criticized China for continued human rights violations in Xinjiang province.





BIF urged Muslim Ummah to raise a collective voice against China and demanded a boycott of China in Bangladesh.







