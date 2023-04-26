Stranded Indians queue up to board INS Sumedha as they leave violence-hit Sudan for Jeddah under 'Operation Kaveri', in Port Sudan, Tuesday, April 25, 2023





As Operation Kaveri led by INS Sumedha gets underway from Port Sudan to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, India Today uses satellite imagery and open-source tools to map its journey that is bringing back citizens stranded in the violence-hit region.





After the unfolding of the Sudan crisis, India has begun ‘Operation Kaveri’ – a rescue operation by the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF) to rescue hundreds of citizens stranded in the region. India Today’s Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) team maps the massive rescue operation as our indigenous-built navy ship INS Sumedha evacuates Indian citizens from crisis-hit Sudan.





Monitoring of the vessel's voyage confirms that INS Sumedha departed from Port Sudan at 14:30 India time on Tuesday as it headed towards Jeddah port in Saudi Arabia. The government confirmed that the first batch of 278 people was successfully rescued during this voyage.





The mission is aimed at rescuing Indian nationals who are currently stranded in Sudan amidst a clash between two regional entities, the para-military force Rapid Support Force and the Sudanese military. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement, “The government is closely monitoring the complex and evolving security situation in Sudan and is coordinating with various partners for the safe movement of Indians who wish to be evacuated.”





The Indian Embassy in Sudan said they are not only in touch with the Sudanese authorities but also with the UN, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and the US, among others. “The Indian officials in Sudan are in regular touch with the stranded Indians and advise them on the viability of safe movement and the need to avoid unnecessary risks,” the MEA stated, confirming that the two Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah airport while INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan. However, any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation, which continues to be volatile, with reports of fierce fighting at various locations in Khartoum.





Tracking Operation Kaveri





India Today’s OSINT team has conducted a detailed investigation into maritime intelligence gathering and discovered that INS Sumedha had been anchored at ‘Port Said’, Egypt between April 13 and 17. When clashes broke out between the Rapid Support Force (RSF) and the Sudanese military on April 15, 2023, the Indian authorities sent INS Sumedha to Port Sudan. Due to its proximity, INS Sumedha appeared to be in a position to provide immediate assistance to the stranded Indians in Sudan. While monitoring the trajectory and recent port calls, it was found that INS Sumedha arrived at Port Sudan on April 23.





Preliminary satellite imagery from the European Space Agency over the port shows the possible location of the Indian rescue ship.





In a tweet on Monday evening, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the launch of Operation Kaveri to rescue Indian citizens stranded in Sudan. He stated that around 500 Indians had already reached Port Sudan, and more were on their way. He also mentioned that Indian ships and aircraft were ready to bring them back home.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that due to the closure of Sudanese airspace for all foreign aircraft, and logistical challenges and risks associated with overland movement, it is likely that the two Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft, which were on standby in Jeddah, would fly back to India along with the stranded Indians from Jeddah Airport.





All About INS Sumedha





The Indigenously built, INS Sumedha (P58) is the third Saryu-class patrol vessel of the Indian Navy. It is a stealth offshore patrol vessel constructed at Goa Shipyard Ltd and is fitted with a state-of-the-art weapon and sensor package. According to the Indian Navy press release, INS Sumedha is routinely deployed for fleet support operations such as anti-piracy patrol, search and rescue (SAR), humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), surveillance, and escort missions. It can carry an Advanced Light Combat Helicopter onboard and is also involved in monitoring sea lines of communications and offshore assets, as well as escort duties.





As per a recent press release by the Indian Navy, “INS Sumedha, presently deployed in the Mediterranean Sea, entered Algiers, Algeria on 26 March 2023 for an operational turnaround. The ship was received at Port Algiers by officers of the Algerian Navy and officials from the Embassy of India, Algiers.” Examining the travel log and port calls, it was found that INS Sumedha had left Vishakhapatnam on September 22, 2022.





All About Sudan Crisis



Sudan, a country in North-East Africa, has been mired in political instability for years. However, the recent clash between the Rapid Support Force (RSF) and the Sudanese military has added complexity to the situation.





The clash between the Rapid Support Force (RSF) and the Sudanese military erupted on April 15, 2023, in the capital city of Khartoum. While the immediate trigger behind the recent clashes is still unclear, a power struggle between the two factions has been broadly suspected to have played its role. The RSF, a paramilitary force, was formed in 2013 to counter insurgency and has since become a powerful entity in Sudanese politics. It is headed by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, who is a key figure in the Transitional Military Council (TMC) that took over after the ousting of President Omar al-Bashir in 2019. The Sudanese military, on the other hand, is the official armed forces of the country, responsible for the country's defence and security. Eyewitnesses reported gunfire and explosions in the city, and social media was flooded with videos of the clashes. The situation quickly escalated, with reports of tanks and armoured vehicles on the streets.





The Indian authority and Indian Embassy in Sudan are assisting the stranded Indians, including facilitating their possible exit from Khartoum city to reach Port Sudan when the security situation allows for safe movement.







