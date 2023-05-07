



Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang arrived in Pakistan on Friday for a two-day visit, which is his first trip to the country





A day after attending the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Goa, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang flew to Pakistan on Friday for a two-day visit, only to join Islamabad in seeking the settlement of the row over Kashmir. China and Pakistan raked up the long-standing dispute in a joint statement reiterating their position that the Kashmir issue should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with "the UN charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements."





This comes after India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar rebuked Pakistan, saying that the neighbouring country should answer when they will 'vacate the illegally occupied territories of Jammu and Kashmir'. India has always made it stand clear that terror and talks cannot go hand-in-hand.





China said on Saturday that the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan was left over from history and should be resolved as per the UN resolutions while avoiding any unilateral action. The two sides issued a joint statement at the conclusion of the 4th round of the 'Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue' in Islamabad.





Qin Gang, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, chaired a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Bilwal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday. This is his first trip to the country.





“The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir dispute was left over from history between India and Pakistan and should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.





"Both sides opposed any unilateral actions that further complicate the already volatile situation,” according to the statement, reported news agency PTI.





The entire range of bilateral relations and cooperation, including in political, strategic, economic, defence security, education and cultural domains was reviewed while regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the dialogue, the joint statement read.





An official response from India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is awaited on China-Pakistan joint statement on Kashmir.





'When Pakistan Vacates PoK'





At the SCO meeting held on May 4 and 5 in Goa, foreign minister S Jaishankar launched one of his sharpest attacks on Pakistan over terrorism and Jammu and Kashmir, calling his visiting Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto a “promoter, justifier and a spokesperson” of the terror industry.





Jaishankar also slammed the neighbouring nation for raising objections to India hosting G-20 meetings in Srinagar.





"They have nothing to do with the G-20, nothing to do with even Srinagar and Kashmir. They should answer when they will vacate the illegally occupied territories of Jammu and Kashmir," S Jaishankar said at the SCO meeting.





He said Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and will” always be part of India.





Responding to another question about Bhutto Zardari raising the issue of revocation of Article 370 in J&K, he said, “Wake up and smell the coffee. Article 370 is history.”





On the Pakistan Foreign Minister’s statement that “peace is destiny”, he said, “Whether peace is destiny or not, terrorism is not destiny.”





'No Takers of Kashmir Agenda'





Interestingly, in March this year, Bilwal Bhutto Zardari accepted that there are no takers of its 'Kashmir' agenda at the United Nations council, adding that Pakistan has failed to get any traction or support for its agenda from the wider UN membership.





"Islamabad faces an 'uphill task' to get the Kashmir issue into the 'centre' of the agenda of the United Nations," Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was quoted by PTI as saying. He had fumbled as he went on to refer to India, describing it first as “our friend” before using the term “neighbouring” country, the report said.





Pakistan has time and again raised the issue of Kashmir at the UN council, irrespective of the topic or agenda being discussed, and has also drawn parallels between the situation in Palestine and Kashmir. But it has not succeeded in getting wider UN membership that considers Kashmir to be a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.





India-Pak Ties At New Low





The strained ties between India and Pakistan hit a new low after New Delhi scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019. India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy. India blames Pakistan for stirring the unrest by backing terrorists in Kashmir - a charge its neighbour denies.





What Is India's Stand?



India has previously criticised China and Pakistan for their unwarranted references to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.





"We have consistently rejected such statements and all parties concerned are well aware of our clear position on these matters. The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh are and always will be integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has locus standi to comment on the same," the Ministry of External Affairs said last year when the two close allies mentioned the Kashmir issue in a joint statement.





New Delhi has maintained it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.





India has also reiterated that abrogation of Article 370 was its internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.





New Delhi has always desired normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in keeping with its ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’. India has made it clear that both countries should resolve issues in an atmosphere free of terror and violence and that the onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive environment.





India has time and again made it clear that it won't compromise on issues relating to national security and has warned that it would take firm and decisive steps to deal with all attempts to undermine India’s security and territorial integrity. It has previously criticised China and Pakistan for their unwarranted references to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.





"We have consistently rejected such statements and all parties concerned are well aware of our clear position on these matters. The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh are and always will be integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has locus standi to comment on the same," the Ministry of External Affairs said last year when the two close allies mentioned the Kashmir issue in a joint statement.







