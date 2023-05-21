



Hiroshima: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said it was "great" to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Japan's Hiroshima and added that he is looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in June.





Jaishankar tweeted, "Thanks @SecBlinken. Was great to catch up! Looking forward to PM @narendramodi's visit." He made the statement on Twitter in response to Blinken's tweet where he shared details regarding his meeting with Jaishankar.





Blinken said that he had a "great discussion" with Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Japan. He tweeted, "I had a great discussion with Indian Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 in Hiroshima. We look forward to hosting Indian Prime Minister @NarendraModi in June, whose visit will celebrate the deep partnership between the United States and India."





PM Narendra Modi will embark on an official state visit to the US on June 22. During his visit, PM Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House, the Ministry of External Affairs informed in a statement.





The MEA statement further said the visit will underscore the growing importance of the strategic partnership between India and the US as the two nations are already collaborating in various sectors.





Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement said, "President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023."





Karine Jean-Pierre said that PM Modi's visit to the US will affirm the "deep and close partnership" between the US and India and the "warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together."





White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "The visit will strengthen the two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space."





She further said, "The leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as our work together to confront common challenges from climate change, to workforce development and health security."







