Agni Prime Missile





India is likely to conduct a missile test from Abdul Kalam island, off the coast of Odisha in the Indian Ocean, next month.





The Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by India suggests that the test will be conducted between 7 to 8 June, and the missile is supposed to fly out to more than 1,680 km.





The no-fly zone notified by India (Via Twitter @detresfa_)





Just three weeks ago, on 22 April, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy conducted the country's first-ever sea-based trial of an endo-atmospheric interceptor missile.





Experts believe that the notification could likely be for a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile like Agni-P.







