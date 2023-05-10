



Israel has conveyed its willingness to partner with India in advanced technologies. India has also expressed its interest in Indo-Israel bilateral corporation.





The discussion was held during bilateral talks between India and Israel with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meeting an Israeli delegation led by its Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.





Both sides acknowledged the completion of 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and looked forward to further strengthening the bilateral ties.





India sought increased investments from Israeli companies in India for the co-production of defence equipment.





During the meeting, Singh underlined the Government of India’s priority towards indigenization in accordance with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat‘ policy.





The Defence Minister acknowledged the cooperation being extended by Israeli companies and encouraged them for more investments in India and to form joint ventures with Indian partners to manufacture defence equipment in the country.





Cohen on his part affirmed the continued cooperation of Israel in India’s endeavour for indigenization and conveyed the willingness to cooperate and partner in advanced technologies.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also held wide-ranging discussions with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, focusing on cooperation in defence, agriculture, and water.





“Productive and wide-ranging discussions with Foreign Minister @elicoh1 of Israel this afternoon. The main pillars of our strategic partnership – agriculture, water, defence & security – are taking our ties forward. New agreements in water & agriculture today underline the potential to do more,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting with Cohen.





He also informed that discussions were held in cooperation in high-tech, digital, and innovation and also connectivity, mobility tourism, finance, and health sectors.





Both the leaders noted the progress in I2U2 and cooperation in multilateral fora. They also exchanged perspectives on their respective regions, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific. The two leaders also initiated an agreement in the area of mobility.







