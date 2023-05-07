



Chandrayaan-3: ISRO’s moon mission to be launched in July; know all about new Aditya-L1 mission





ISRO has two back-to-back upcoming missions in 2023, which will be a Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1, creating a major feat in the space research sector of India.





Taking a leap forward in the space research sector of India, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch two back-to-back missions in a few months – Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1, both set to be launched in July 2023.





Chandrayaan-3 is the third moon mission set to be launched by ISRO, where a spacecraft will be launched into the lunar orbit of the moon for space research. Further, Aditya-L1 is set to be India’s first-ever space mission to the sun.





The first edition of ISRO moon missions – Chandrayaan-1 – was launched in 2008 and was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit of the moon. Chandrayaan 2 was launched in 2019 but its lander had crash-landed on the moon’s surface due to a software glitch.





Chandrayaan-3 is all set to have a lander and a rover, just like Chandrayaan-2, and the lander will be deployed at a soft site on the moon’s surface and carry out its chemical analysis. It is expected that the mission will be launched in the first week of July.





Meanwhile, Aditya-L1 is set to be a historic mission of ISRO as it is the first mission to the sun being launched by India. Aditya L1 is a planned coronagraphy spacecraft to study the solar atmosphere and is a first-of-its-kind mission set to be carried out by ISRO, just after Chandrayaan 3 in July 2023.





The main aim of the Aditya-L1 mission is to insert the spacecraft in the halo orbit around the L1 point between the Earth and the Sun, through which it will be able to study the atmosphere of the Sun and the solar magnetic storms and its impact on the Earth.





According to ISRO reports, the total budget of the Aditya-L1 mission is around Rs 378 crore while the budget of the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon is around Rs 615 crore.







