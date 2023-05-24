



Sydney: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his key address to the Indian diaspora at a community event during his Sydney visit, highlighted "Mutual Trust and Mutual Respect" are the foundation of the close historical ties between India and Australia.





Noting that bilateral ties between India and Australia were earlier seen to be defined by 3Cs- Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry- and then by 'Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti' and later 'Energy, Economy and Education' emerged as a key component, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he believes the relationship is "beyond this" and "it is mutual trust and mutual respect".





Addressing a community event in Sydney on the second day of his visit to Australia, PM Modi credited the Indian diaspora in Australia as being a force behind mutual respect and trust between the two countries.





"Earlier, it was said that India and Australia relation is defined by 3Cs- Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry. Then it was said that our relationship is defined by 'Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti. Some people also said that our relationship depends on Energy, Economy and Education. But I believe that the relation between India-Australia is beyond this, it is mutual trust and mutual respect," he said to a packed arena at Sydney Olympic Park.





PM Modi held meetings with business leaders of top Australian companies in Sydney on Tuesday, During the meetings, he called for enhancing cooperation with the Indian industry in areas such as technology, skilling, and clean energy.





PM Modi will have bilateral talks with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Wednesday. At their bilateral meeting, the leaders will discuss trade and investment, including efforts to boost trade between the two countries through a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement and work to strengthen people-to-people links, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation, said the official statement released by the Australian government. Australia is the 13th largest trading partner in 2022-23.





Among those who had gathered to greet PM Modi included 91-year-old Dr Navamani Chandra Bose who journeyed from Melbourne to meet the Indian prime minister in Sydney, according to The Australia Today.





She was full of energy and passion and very happy to travel by "Modi Airways." "Very happy today and it's going to be a great event," said the nonagenarian who arrived by the 'Modi Airways,' a specially chartered flight that took off from Melbourne Tullamarine Airport.





PM Modi kick-started his day-2 of Australia visit on Tuesday with a meeting with the Executive Chairman of Fortescue Future Industries, an Australia-based Green energy and technology firm.





John Andrew Henry Forrest AO, nicknamed Twiggy, is an Australian businessman. He is best known as the former CEO (and current non-executive chairman) of Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) and has other interests in the mining industry and in cattle stations.





According to the Financial Review, Forrest was the richest person in Australia in 2008.





The Prime Minister also met Paul Schroder, CEO of Australian Super, in Sydney.





He was appointed Chief Executive of Australian Super on October 1, 2021, and is responsible for the leadership and strategic development of the fund as well as the provision of advice to the board.





In his second meeting, PM Modi interacted with Gina Rinehart, Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting.





Georgina Hope Rinehart AO was born on 9 February 1954, is an Australian billionaire mining magnate and businesswoman. Rinehart is the Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting, a privately owned mineral exploration and extraction company founded by her father, Lang Hancock.





"Fostering India-Australia collaboration in the mining and minerals sector. PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with Georgina Hope Rinehart, Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting Group, Roy Hill and S. Kidman & Co, in Sydney," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.





PM Modi also met other Chief Executive Officers in Sydney.





PM Modi also met celebrity chef and restaurateur Sarah Todd.





Sarah Todd took to Instagram handle and dropped pictures with PM Modi from the meeting.





Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "An incredible honour to be invited personally to meet one on one with the visionary leader, Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi today in recognition of my work and achievements."





Later in the day, PM Modi and Australian PM Albanese reached Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park to address the Indian diaspora, a gathering of up to 20,000 people, at a community event.





He was greeted at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park with Vedic chanting and other traditional types of welcome. After a traditional welcome, PM Modi and Albanese greeted each other with a warm hug and walked into Sydney's biggest stadium to reverberating cheers. He was also welcomed in India traditions. Priests were present at the event and chanted prayers.





A cultural program was held at the Qudos Bank Arena. Various cultural performances were performed by various artists, Bharatnatyam, Garba and other dance forms were performed at the event.





Members of the Indian diaspora expressed their excitement at attending the event. Modi is visiting Australia for the first time in nine years. He last visited the country in 2014.





They gave him a rousing welcome from the Sydney stadium and chanted slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai", "Vande Mataram" and "Modi, Modi."





At the community event, Albanese compared PM Modi's mass appeal with that of the famed rockstar Bruce Springsteen, who incidentally is famed among his fans as "The Boss".





Albanese said that his popularity is more than American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen.





"The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is The Boss," said Albanese.





The Australian PM recalled his India visit earlier this year and how he backpacked to India in 1991, saying, "If you want to understand India..travel by train and bus."





He further stated that it was his great pleasure to welcome Prime Minister Modi to Australia.





He added that he believes the relationship is beyond this and it is mutual trust and mutual respect.





"Mutual trust and mutual respect have not developed only due to the diplomatic relations of India-Australia. The real reason, the real power is - all of you Indians who live in Australia," he added.





PM Modi also reiterated the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) stance of considering India a bright spot in the global economy and added that the World Bank believes that if anyone is challenging global headwinds, it is India.





"Amid the once-in-a-100-years crisis, India made record exports last year," the Prime Minister added.





PM Modi also said that a new Indian Consulate will be opened soon in the Australian city of Brisbane.





PM Modi and Albanese shared a hug as the former concluded his address to the Indian diaspora in Sydney. The two leaders also greeted the members of the Indian diaspora as people clicked selfies with the two prime ministers.





PM Modi took to his Twitter handle to express gratitude to the Indian community who attended the community event in Sydney. He tweeted, "A very special evening in Sydney, made even more special by the august presence of PM @AlboMP. Gratitude to the Indian community which came in record numbers."





On Wednesday, he set told bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart.







